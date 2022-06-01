Direktori Syarikat
pMD
Pandangan Utama
    • Mengenai

    At pMD, we’re on a mission to improve the health care experience for everyone by making it easy for providers to deliver, and patients to receive great care, in any setting.With that said, we know that great patient care begins well before the patient steps foot in the door and after they leave. From patient intake to getting paid, pMD has all the tools and services you need to run your medical practice in one place. With fewer systems involved, there is less room for errors, inefficiencies, and headaches all around.

    http://www.pmd.com
    Laman Web
    1998
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    570
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $50M-$100M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

