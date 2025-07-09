Direktori Syarikat
Pluxee
Pluxee Gaji

Gaji Pluxee berkisar dari $16,108 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Jurutera Perisian di peringkat rendah hingga $158,426 untuk Pengurus Produk di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Pluxee. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/29/2025

Operasi Perniagaan
$39.8K
Pengurus Produk
$158K
Jurutera Perisian
$16.1K

Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Pluxee ialah Pengurus Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $158,426. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Pluxee ialah $39,781.

Sumber Lain

