Plexure
    • Mengenai

    Plexure helps enterprise-level high-frequency retail brands to evaluate, interpret and act on their customer data at every stage in their lifecycle. Optimizing the value of each customer from the first point of engagement, to grow and retain, and win back.We work with some of the world’s best-known brands to provide real-time actionable insights and personalized experiences that result in the identification, activation, growth and retention of a loyal base. Resulting in increased basket size, frequency of visit, margin optimization and overall satisfaction.

    plexure.com
    Laman Web
    2010
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    180
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

