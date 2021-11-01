Direktori Syarikat
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Gaji

Gaji Philip Morris International berkisar dari $13,750 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Akauntan di peringkat rendah hingga $475,124 untuk Operasi Perniagaan di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Philip Morris International. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/26/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $70K
Akauntan
$13.8K
Operasi Perniagaan
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Penganalisis Perniagaan
$38.9K
Pembangunan Perniagaan
$206K
Operasi Perkhidmatan Pelanggan
$23.3K
Penganalisis Data
$47.6K
Pengurus Sains Data
$267K
Penganalisis Kewangan
$21.1K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$26.2K
Pemasaran
$23.2K
Operasi Pemasaran
$82.3K
Jurutera Mekanikal
$47.1K
Pengurus Produk
$60.3K
Pengurus Projek
$51.6K
Pengurus Hartanah
$120K
Perekrut
$92.4K
Jualan
$49.1K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$124K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$110K
Penyelidik UX
$142K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Philip Morris International ialah Operasi Perniagaan at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $475,124. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Philip Morris International ialah $60,300.

Sumber Lain

