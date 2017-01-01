Direktori Syarikat
Phifer
Pandangan Utama
    Phifer Incorporated: A leading American manufacturer specializing in premium insect screening solutions and innovative fabrics for indoor/outdoor applications. Our portfolio includes high-performance sun control textiles, elegant furniture fabrics, and precision-engineered aluminum wire and mesh products. For decades, we've combined technical expertise with design excellence to create products that enhance comfort, protect spaces, and deliver lasting value for residential and commercial environments.

    phifer.com
    1952
    486
