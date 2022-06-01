Direktori Syarikat
PandaDoc
PandaDoc Gaji

Gaji PandaDoc berkisar dari $26,928 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Penyelidik UX di peringkat rendah hingga $150,750 untuk Penganalisis Data di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas PandaDoc. Dikemas kini terakhir: 8/26/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $84K
Jualan
Median $111K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
Median $98.8K

Pembantu Pentadbiran
$42.7K
Penganalisis Data
$151K
Saintis Data
$47.8K
Pereka Produk
Median $51K
Pengurus Reka Bentuk Produk
$82.4K
Pengurus Produk
$52.4K
Perekrut
$55K
Penyelidik UX
$26.9K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di PandaDoc ialah Penganalisis Data at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $150,750. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di PandaDoc ialah $54,978.

