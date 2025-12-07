Direktori Syarikat
Pagaya
  • Gaji
  • Saintis Data

  • Semua Gaji Saintis Data

Pagaya Saintis Data Gaji

Pakej pampasan Saintis Data median in Israel di Pagaya berjumlah ₪444K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Pagaya. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/7/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Pagaya
Data Scientist
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Jumlah setahun
$132K
Tahap
hidden
Asas
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
2-4 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
5-10 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Pagaya?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Saintis Data di Pagaya in Israel berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan ₪508,272. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Pagaya untuk peranan Saintis Data in Israel ialah ₪387,680.

Sumber Lain

