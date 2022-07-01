Direktori Syarikat
OnePointOne
Pandangan Utama
    • Mengenai

    OnePointOne is a mission-driven technology company founded on the reality that 1.1 billion people began this millennium hungry. To solve this problem, OnePointOne developed a fully automated vertical farming system to improve the health of humanity through plant-based foods and medicines. Using a patented aeroponic system, OnePointOne is able to quickly and sustainably grow the chemical-free, nutrient rich foods and revolutionary biopharmaceuticals needed to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.

    onepointone.com
    Laman Web
    2017
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    150
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

