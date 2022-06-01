Direktori Syarikat
Novant Health
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Novant Health yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    Novant Health Ironwood Family Medicine in Greensboro, NC, offers sick & preventive care to patients of all ages. We manage chronic diseases too.Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 29,000 employees that provide care at nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services, in 2019.By bringing together world-class technology and clinicians to provide quality care, we are committed to creating a healthcare experience that is simpler, more convenient and more affordable so patients can focus on getting better and staying healthy.

    novanthealth.org
    Laman Web
    1891
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    29,000
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1B-$10B
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan untuk disahkan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Novant Health

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Square
    • Airbnb
    • Google
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain