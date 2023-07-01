Direktori Syarikat
Novalogy
    Mengenai

    Novalogy is a company that aims to improve people's health and well-being through their first product, AYO. AYO is a wearable technology that uses blue-turquoise light to regulate the circadian rhythm, enhancing sleep, energy, and overall health. The product is based on extensive clinical studies and mimics the sun to suppress melatonin production and regulate the biological rhythm. AYO is fully connected to a mobile app, offering portability, personalization, and intelligence, making it a top-tier light therapy product.

    https://goayo.com
    Laman Web
    2015
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    31
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1M-$10M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

