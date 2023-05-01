Direktori Syarikat
NiSource
Pandangan Utama
    • Mengenai

    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Laman Web
    1912
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    7,272
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1B-$10B
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Sumber Lain