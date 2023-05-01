Direktori Syarikat
NinjaCat
Pandangan Utama
    Mengenai

    NinjaCat is a digital marketing performance management platform for agencies, media companies, and brands. It connects hundreds of marketing data sources into a single platform, allowing marketers to build and automate reports and dashboards at scale. NinjaCat's reporting and campaign monitoring solutions eliminate manual data wrangling and accelerate time to insight, empowering teams to communicate quickly and effectively to prove the effectiveness of their marketing efforts to business stakeholders.

    ninjacat.io
    Laman Web
    2012
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    126
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk NinjaCat

    Sumber Lain