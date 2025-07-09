Direktori Syarikat
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New Jersey Institute of Technology Gaji

Gaji New Jersey Institute of Technology berkisar dari $31,044 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pembantu Pentadbiran di peringkat rendah hingga $135,320 untuk Pengurus Program di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas New Jersey Institute of Technology. Dikemas kini terakhir: 9/16/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $83.2K
Pembantu Pentadbiran
$31K
Penganalisis Data
$42.4K

Pengurus Program
$135K
Soalan Lazim

The highest paying role reported at New Jersey Institute of Technology is Pengurus Program at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New Jersey Institute of Technology is $62,816.

