Direktori Syarikat
New Fortress Energy
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang New Fortress Energy yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    newfortressenergy.com
    Laman Web
    2014
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    671
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1B-$10B
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan untuk disahkan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk New Fortress Energy

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Netflix
    • LinkedIn
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Lyft
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain