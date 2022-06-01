Direktori Syarikat
NeoGenomics Laboratories
    NeoGenomics Laboratories is a leading cancer diagnostic reference laboratory that has provided high-quality cancer testing and partnership programs to pathologists and oncologists for over 10 years. We work every day to achieve our common purpose of saving lives by improving patient CARE through Communication, Accuracy, Reliability, and Efficiency.Our areas of expertise include cancer cytogenetics with industry-leading turnaround times; hematologic and solid tumor FISH testing with the largest menu of technical-only services available; 10-color flow cytometry; IHC supported by an extensive antibody library; and over 100 molecular oncology tests comprising the most comprehensive combination of multiparameter profiles and targeted biomarker tests in the industry. Our technical-only testing programs feature on-demand or live training and are available to pathologists who wish to sign out FISH, flow cytometry, and/or IHC. NeoGenomics’ extremely fast test development cycle means we are highly responsive to therapy development and guideline changes, and test design always involves a balance of convention and innovation.We support clients in many cancer-related market segments, to include: hospital and private pathology laboratories, office-based oncologists, CRO / Biopharmaceutical development organizations, academic institutions / teaching hospitals, and several more.CONNECT WITH USOnline: neogenomics.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/NeoGenomicsFacebook: facebook.com/neogenomics

    http://neogenomics.com
    2002
    1,500
    Sumber Lain