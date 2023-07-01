Direktori Syarikat
MolyWorks
Pandangan Utama
    • Mengenai

    MolyWorks Materials Corp is a California-based company that specializes in developing the circular economy for metal. They invented "The Greyhound System," a metal recycling system that can produce AM grade powder from various metal waste streams. The company's Greyhounds are available for customers to order and utilize at their own sites, creating a circular economy. MolyWorks has produced 21 metals for AM, which are used in land, air, sea, and space applications. NASA has recognized them as the only commercial company capable of producing this material.

    molyworks.co
    Laman Web
    2015
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    31
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1M-$10M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Sumber Lain