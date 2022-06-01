Direktori Syarikat
Miltenyi Biotec
Pandangan Utama
    • Mengenai

    For over 30 years, Miltenyi Biotec has been a major provider of products and services that drive biomedical research and boost cell and gene therapy. More than 3,500 employees in 28 countries combine excellence in research with innovative products to create cutting-edge solutions that make cancer and other disease history.Our expertise spans research areas including immunology, stem cell biology, neuroscience, and cancer, and clinical research areas like hematology, graft engineering, and apheresis. At Miltenyi Biotec, scientists, engineers, software developers and many other professionals work together to improve human health by providing smarter cellular technology solutions to researchers and clinicians worldwide.

    http://www.miltenyibiotec.com
    Laman Web
    1989
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    3,000
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $500M-$1B
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Sumber Lain