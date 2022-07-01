Direktori Syarikat
MAJORITY
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang MAJORITY yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    MAJORITY is the first digital financial service dedicated to serving migrants worldwide. For $5 a month, MAJORITY members in the U.S. receive an FDIC-insured account, VISA® debit card, use of more than 50,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, native language advisors, and access to our network of community meet-up spaces, local discounts and events. With MAJORITY, there are never overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. MAJORITY was started in Sweden by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives serving immigrant communities globally for the last 15 years. MAJORITY’s U.S. headquarters are in Houston, Texas.

    majority.com
    Laman Web
    2019
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    150
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

