
Luxoft Jurutera Perisian Gaji di Sofia City Province

Pampasan Jurutera Perisian in Sofia City Province di Luxoft berkisar dari BGN 105K seyear untuk L3 hingga BGN 114K seyear untuk L4. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Sofia City Province berjumlah BGN 101K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Luxoft. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/1/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Tahap Permulaan)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Luxoft?

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Perisian di Luxoft in Sofia City Province berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan BGN 117,946. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Luxoft untuk peranan Jurutera Perisian in Sofia City Province ialah BGN 100,744.

