Direktori Syarikat
lululemon
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda

lululemon Gaji

Gaji lululemon berkisar dari $39,800 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Jualan di peringkat rendah hingga $341,700 untuk Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas lululemon. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Jurutera Perisian
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Jurutera Data

Pengurus Produk
Median $108K
Pengurus Projek
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Penganalisis Data
Median $80.2K
Saintis Data
Median $82.2K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
Median $144K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$89.6K
Pengurus Sains Data
$180K
Penganalisis Kewangan
$72K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$80.3K
Pemasaran
$130K
Operasi Pemasaran
$60.5K
Pereka Produk
$101K
Pengurus Program
$181K
Perekrut
$66.5K
Jualan
$39.8K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$342K
Pengurus Program Teknikal
$151K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di lululemon ialah Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $341,700. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di lululemon ialah $97,234.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk lululemon

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Rent the Runway
  • Warby Parker
  • Nike
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lululemon/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.