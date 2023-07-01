Direktori Syarikat
Knights
    • Mengenai

    The Knights are a global esports organization based in Pittsburgh. They focus on entertaining fans, sharing esports, and bringing people together. They have partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wiz Khalifa, Evgeni Malkin, and MX LATAM. They have top players in games like Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Melee, PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Smite. They participate in major esports events and have a strong presence in the industry. For more information, visit their website or contact them via email.

    https://knights.gg
    Laman Web
    2017
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    51
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

