KEY Concierge
    • Mengenai

    KEY is a curated marketplace that offers vetted vacation rentals, in-home services, and local experiences to enhance travel experiences. They aim to make life easier and create unforgettable moments for their clients. With a passion for their customers, they use creativity to source the best a destination has to offer. They strive to elevate both small moments and big occasions, delivering exceptional services with flawless precision. Their goal is to help clients make memories, not plans, through their platform and dedicated team of local experts.

    https://key.co
    Laman Web
    2014
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    54
    # Pekerja
    $1M-$10M
    Anggaran Pendapatan
    Ibu Pejabat

    Sumber Lain