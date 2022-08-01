Direktori Syarikat
kea
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang kea yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    Launched in 2018, kea is changing the way restaurants operate. We've built a SaaS voice product that takes calls on the behalf of the restaurant, helping customers place their orders without having to speak to someone in the store. This allows the restaurant to stop context-switching and focus on what they do best: making great food. We've raised $18m to date and we're building an amazing team to drive the world's restaurant commerce. We've experienced over 500% year-over-year revenue growth, and plan to continue that trend by providing even more value for our customers through our technology. There are tens of thousands of restaurants out there that need kea, and we're building for them.

    https://kea.ai
    Laman Web
    2018
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    60
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan untuk disahkan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk kea

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain