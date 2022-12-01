Direktori Syarikat
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Gaji

Gaji Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory berkisar dari $93,100 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Penganalisis Kewangan di peringkat rendah hingga $177,885 untuk Pengurus Program di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/26/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $136K

Jurutera Pembelajaran Mesin

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Jurutera Sistem

Saintis Penyelidikan

Penyelidik AI

Jurutera Perisian Sistem Terbenam

Saintis Data
Median $148K
Jurutera Aeroangkasa
Median $156K

Jurutera Perkakasan
Median $135K

Jurutera Perkakasan Terbenam

Jurutera Mekanikal
Median $150K
Jurutera Elektrik
Median $135K
Penganalisis Keselamatan Siber
Median $130K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
Median $115K
Pereka Produk
Median $140K
Pengurus Projek
Median $173K
Jurutera Bioperubatan
$99.7K
Pengurus Operasi Perniagaan
$164K
Jurutera Awam
$149K
Jurutera Kawalan
$129K
Penganalisis Data
$130K
Penganalisis Kewangan
$93.1K
Sumber Manusia
$111K
Jurutera Bahan
$149K
Pengurus Produk
$154K
Pengurus Program
$178K
Perekrut
$109K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$159K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$127K
Kapitalis Teroka
$101K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory ialah Pengurus Program at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $177,885. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory ialah $135,500.

Sumber Lain

