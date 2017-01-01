Direktori Syarikat
Island Health
Pandangan Utama
    Island Health delivers quality care at our clinics in Anacortes and Orcas Island, serving Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties. As a 5-star Medicare and top 100 rural hospital, our dedicated local professionals provide compassionate, holistic healthcare with patient participation at the core. Despite our 43-bed size, we offer comprehensive services from cancer care to behavioral health. Based in beautiful Anacortes, Washington, we provide exceptional career opportunities in a vibrant coastal community. Explore opportunities at islandhealth.org/careers.

    https://islandhealth.org
    1962
    482
