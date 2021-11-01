Direktori Syarikat
Intelligent Medical Objects
Intelligent Medical Objects Gaji

Gaji Intelligent Medical Objects berkisar dari $82,159 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Penganalisis Perniagaan di peringkat rendah hingga $304,470 untuk Pengurus Reka Bentuk Produk di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Intelligent Medical Objects. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/25/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $98K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$82.2K
Saintis Data
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Pengurus Reka Bentuk Produk
$304K
Pengurus Produk
$180K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Intelligent Medical Objects ialah Pengurus Reka Bentuk Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $304,470. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Intelligent Medical Objects ialah $140,140.

Sumber Lain

