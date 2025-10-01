Direktori Syarikat
  • Gaji
  • Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian

  • Semua Gaji Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian

  • Greater Seattle Area

Indeed Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian Gaji di Greater Seattle Area

Pampasan Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian in Greater Seattle Area di Indeed berkisar dari $351K seyear untuk TDM3 hingga $497K seyear untuk TDM4. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Greater Seattle Area berjumlah $397K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Indeed. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/1/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
$351K
$246K
$84.7K
$20.8K
TDM4
Senior Manager
$497K
$287K
$177K
$32.2K
TDM5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.4%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (8.32% suku tahunan)

  • 33.4% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (8.35% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian di Indeed in Greater Seattle Area berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $541,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Indeed untuk peranan Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian in Greater Seattle Area ialah $431,000.

Sumber Lain