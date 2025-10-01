Jenis Saham

RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

25 % diperoleh dalam 1st - THN ( 25.00 % tahunan )

25 % diperoleh dalam 2nd - THN ( 6.25 % suku tahunan )

25 % diperoleh dalam 3rd - THN ( 6.25 % suku tahunan )

25 % diperoleh dalam 4th - THN ( 6.25 % suku tahunan )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.