Pampasan Jurutera Perisian in Greater Vancouver di Indeed berjumlah CA$191K seyear untuk L2. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Greater Vancouver berjumlah CA$218K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Indeed. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/1/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L0
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$191K
CA$137K
CA$43.7K
CA$11.2K
L2-II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.4%
THN 3
Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (8.32% suku tahunan)
33.4% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (8.35% suku tahunan)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
