  Gaji
  Jurutera Perisian

  Semua Gaji Jurutera Perisian

  Greater Vancouver

Indeed Jurutera Perisian Gaji di Greater Vancouver

Pampasan Jurutera Perisian in Greater Vancouver di Indeed berjumlah CA$191K seyear untuk L2. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Greater Vancouver berjumlah CA$218K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Indeed. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/1/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L2
Software Engineer II
CA$191K
CA$137K
CA$43.7K
CA$11.2K
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Gaji Latihan Industri

Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.4%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (8.32% suku tahunan)

  • 33.4% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (8.35% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Jawatan Termasuk

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Jurutera Perisian Jaminan Kualiti (QA)

Jurutera Data

Jurutera Perisian Pengeluaran

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Perisian di Indeed in Greater Vancouver berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan CA$279,273. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Indeed untuk peranan Jurutera Perisian in Greater Vancouver ialah CA$187,558.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Indeed

Sumber Lain