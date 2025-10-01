Direktori Syarikat
Indeed
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Pengurus Produk

  • Semua Gaji Pengurus Produk

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Indeed Pengurus Produk Gaji di San Francisco Bay Area

Pampasan Pengurus Produk in San Francisco Bay Area di Indeed berkisar dari $203K seyear untuk L2 hingga $437K seyear untuk L4. Pakej pampasan yearan median in San Francisco Bay Area berjumlah $519K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Indeed. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/1/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
$203K
$149K
$32.7K
$20.7K
L3
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Product Manager
$437K
$250K
$143K
$43.8K
L5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 2 Lebih Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap

$160K

Dibayar Setimpal, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah merundingkan ribuan tawaran dan kerap mencapai peningkatan $30K+ (kadang kala $300K+). Dapatkan gaji anda dirundingkan atau resume anda disemak oleh pakar sebenar - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka
Gaji Latihan Industri

Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.4%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (8.32% suku tahunan)

  • 33.4% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (8.35% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Pengurus Produk tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Soalan Lazim

Die hoogste betalende salaris pakket gerapporteer vir 'n Pengurus Produk by Indeed in San Francisco Bay Area is 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van $587,500. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by Indeed vir die Pengurus Produk rol in San Francisco Bay Area is $371,900.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Indeed

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain