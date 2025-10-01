Direktori Syarikat
Indeed
Indeed Pengurus Produk Gaji di Greater Austin Area

Pampasan Pengurus Produk in Greater Austin Area di Indeed berkisar dari $179K seyear untuk L2 hingga $687K seyear untuk L6. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Greater Austin Area berjumlah $348K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Indeed. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/1/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
$179K
$125K
$34.7K
$19K
L3
Product Manager
$192K
$132K
$44.9K
$14.5K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$353K
$173K
$160K
$20.5K
L5
Director
$494K
$230K
$202K
$62.8K
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Gaji Latihan Industri

Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.4%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (8.32% suku tahunan)

  • 33.4% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (8.35% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Soalan Lazim

The highest paying salary package reported for a Pengurus Produk at Indeed in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $687,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Pengurus Produk role in Greater Austin Area is $350,000.

