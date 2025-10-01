Pampasan Pengurus Produk in Greater Austin Area di Indeed berkisar dari $179K seyear untuk L2 hingga $687K seyear untuk L6. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Greater Austin Area berjumlah $348K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Indeed. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/1/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L2
$179K
$125K
$34.7K
$19K
L3
$192K
$132K
$44.9K
$14.5K
L4
$353K
$173K
$160K
$20.5K
L5
$494K
$230K
$202K
$62.8K
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.4%
THN 3
Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (8.32% suku tahunan)
33.4% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (8.35% suku tahunan)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.