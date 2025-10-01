Direktori Syarikat
Indeed Saintis Data Gaji di India

Pampasan Saintis Data in India di Indeed berjumlah ₹3.69M seyear untuk L1. Pakej pampasan yearan median in India berjumlah ₹4.05M. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Indeed. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/1/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L0
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
Data Scientist I
₹3.69M
₹3.08M
₹417K
₹192K
L2
Data Scientist II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.94M

Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.4%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (8.32% suku tahunan)

  • 33.4% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (8.35% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Saintis Data di Indeed in India berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan ₹13,609,547. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Indeed untuk peranan Saintis Data in India ialah ₹4,158,649.

Sumber Lain