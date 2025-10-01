Direktori Syarikat
Indeed
Saintis Data Gaji di Greater Austin Area

Pampasan Saintis Data in Greater Austin Area di Indeed berkisar dari $161K seyear untuk L1 hingga $291K seyear untuk L3. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Greater Austin Area berjumlah $241K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Indeed. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/1/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Data Scientist I
$161K
$128K
$15.9K
$18K
L2
Data Scientist II
$174K
$140K
$20.7K
$13K
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
$230K
$188K
$21.7K
$20K
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.4%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (8.32% suku tahunan)

  • 33.4% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (8.35% suku tahunan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Soalan Lazim

The highest paying salary package reported for a Saintis Data at Indeed in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $394,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Saintis Data role in Greater Austin Area is $221,125.

