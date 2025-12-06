Direktori Syarikat
i-Sight
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Jurutera Perisian

  • Semua Gaji Jurutera Perisian

i-Sight Jurutera Perisian Gaji

Pakej pampasan Jurutera Perisian median in Canada di i-Sight berjumlah CA$85.6K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan i-Sight. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
i-Sight
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jumlah setahun
$62.2K
Tahap
L1
Asas
$60.7K
Stock (/yr)
$1.5K
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
1 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
2 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di i-Sight?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka
Gaji Latihan Industri

Sumbang

Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Jurutera Perisian tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Perisian di i-Sight in Canada berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan CA$101,385. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di i-Sight untuk peranan Jurutera Perisian in Canada ialah CA$83,520.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk i-Sight

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Dropbox
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • Uber
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/i-sight/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.