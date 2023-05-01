Direktori Syarikat
HHA eXchange
Pandangan Utama
    • Mengenai

    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    Laman Web
    2008
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    751
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $100M-$250M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

