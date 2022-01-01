Direktori Syarikat
Health Catalyst
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda

Health Catalyst Gaji

Gaji Health Catalyst berkisar dari $63,680 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pengurus Program Teknikal di peringkat rendah hingga $182,000 untuk Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Health Catalyst. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Jurutera Perisian
Median $128K
Pengurus Produk
Median $143K
Saintis Data
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$83.6K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$82.3K
Pemasaran
$108K
Pengurus Projek
Median $120K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
Median $182K
Pengurus Program Teknikal
$63.7K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Health Catalyst ialah Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $182,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Health Catalyst ialah $120,000.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Health Catalyst

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain