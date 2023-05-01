Direktori Syarikat
Fibernetics CLEC
Pandangan Utama
    Mengenai

    Fibernetics is a rapidly growing Canadian telecommunications company that provides affordable, scalable voice and data convergence solutions. Founded in 1997, it has a management team with 70 years of telecom and internet experience and employs over 200 staff. Fibernetics owns one of Canada's largest coast-to-coast networks and supports over 300,000 customers. Its founders, John Stix and Jody Schnarr, are pioneers of VoIP communications in Canada and have leveraged established legacy systems with emerging internet protocol-based technologies.

    http://www.fibernetics.ca
    Laman Web
    2003
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    351
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $100M-$250M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

