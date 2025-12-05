Direktori Syarikat
FD Technologies
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Penganalisis Perniagaan

  • Semua Gaji Penganalisis Perniagaan

FD Technologies Penganalisis Perniagaan Gaji

Pakej pampasan Penganalisis Perniagaan median in United Kingdom di FD Technologies berjumlah £72.6K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan FD Technologies. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/5/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
FD Technologies
Business Analyst
London, EN, United Kingdom
Jumlah setahun
$97.7K
Tahap
Senior
Asas
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
5 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
7 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di FD Technologies?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka

Sumbang

Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Penganalisis Perniagaan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Penganalisis Perniagaan di FD Technologies in United Kingdom berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan £82,250. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di FD Technologies untuk peranan Penganalisis Perniagaan in United Kingdom ialah £72,603.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk FD Technologies

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Dyson
  • Just Eat
  • Skyscanner
  • 11:FS
  • Starling Bank
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fd-technologies/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.