Fast Enterprises Gaji

Gaji Fast Enterprises berkisar dari $66,300 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pereka Produk di peringkat rendah hingga $159,200 untuk Pengurus Produk di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Fast Enterprises. Dikemas kini terakhir: 10/9/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
L1 $99.6K
L2 $137K
L3 $127K

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Jurutera Perisian Pengeluaran

Perunding Pengurusan
Median $130K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
Median $135K

Arkitek Penyelesaian
Median $95K
Saintis Data
Median $116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Pereka Produk
$66.3K
Pengurus Produk
$159K
Pengurus Projek
$147K
Pengurus Program Teknikal
$159K
Penulis Teknikal
$90.9K
The highest paying role reported at Fast Enterprises is Pengurus Produk at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fast Enterprises is $127,000.

