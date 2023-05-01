Direktori Syarikat
    Eva is an AI-powered optimization platform for Amazon sellers that helps maximize profits and grow substantially. It offers services such as pricing management, Amazon advertising, store management, inventory management, FBA reimbursement, and 3PL logistics. The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, and it was created by Amazon sellers Hai Mag and Barry Guze. Eva's technology is blended with Silicon Valley expertise and Artificial Intelligence to help sellers succeed in the competitive Amazon marketplace.

    https://eva.guru
    Laman Web
    2019
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    126
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

