Gaji EQRx berkisar dari $131,340 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Saintis Data di peringkat rendah hingga $229,500 untuk Pembangunan Perniagaan di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas EQRx. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/23/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
