Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Electives yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    Electives is a company that provides enterprise live learning experiences by connecting people with experts from various fields. They have a proprietary process for sourcing teachers and offer inclusive, impactful, and unforgettable learning opportunities. Their instructors are real people who share real-life and leadership lessons, and they aim to tap into the human desire to learn, grow, and connect. Electives delivers measurable impact through its diverse community of instructors, industry-leading support, and all-in-one learning portal. They are creating a community of individuals who are eager for more learning opportunities. Visit electives.io for more information.

    electives.io
    Laman Web
    2020
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    31
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1M-$10M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

