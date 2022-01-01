Direktori Syarikat
Disney
Disney Faedah

Anggaran Jumlah Nilai: $4,800

Unik Kepada Disney
  • Disney Retirement Savings Plan

    The Company will contribute a percentage of your annual eligible pay—between 3% and 9%.

    • Insurans, Kesihatan, & Kesejahteraan
  • Employee Assistance Program

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Insurance

    On average, the Company pays approximately 70-90% of the cost of health care plans we offer

  • Dental Insurance

    Delta Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    VSP

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 if you also cover one or more family members.

  • Life Insurance

    2x base pay

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x base pay

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Maternity Leave

    • Rumah
  • Adoption Assistance

    $6,000 for eligible expenses for each adoption or surrogate birth of a child.

  • Remote Work

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

    • Kewangan & Persaraan
  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    0% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $2,400

    50% match on the first 4% of base salary After 1 year of service, immediately vested at 100%.

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Kemudahan & Diskaun
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $700 per credit/unit and 100% of the costs of any books for courses directly related to your role, as well as up to $100 for course-related material.

  • Employee Discount

    35% off

    • Lain-lain
  • Identity Protection

    Identity theft protection services are available through InfoArmor.

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $25,000 matched

