Pakej pampasan Pengurus Program median in United States di Department of Homeland Security berjumlah $179K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Department of Homeland Security. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/5/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Program Manager
Washington, DC
Jumlah setahun
$179K
Tahap
hidden
Asas
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Tahun di syarikat
11+ Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
11+ Tahun
Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Program di Department of Homeland Security in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $226,900. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Department of Homeland Security untuk peranan Pengurus Program in United States ialah $178,000.

