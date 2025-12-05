Pampasan Pemasaran in United States di Dentsu berkisar dari ARS 98.73M seyear untuk L2 hingga ARS 169.88M seyear untuk L5. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah ARS 118.47M. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Dentsu. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/5/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.