Delta Electronics Gaji

Gaji Delta Electronics berkisar dari $16,027 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pengurus Produk di peringkat rendah hingga $153,000 untuk Jualan di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Delta Electronics. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $45.8K

Jurutera Rangkaian

Jurutera Perkakasan
Median $49.5K
Jurutera Mekanikal
Median $36K

Jurutera Elektrik
Median $49.6K
Saintis Data
Median $41.8K
Pereka Produk
Median $62.2K
Sumber Manusia
$90.5K
Operasi Pemasaran
$35.3K
Pengurus Produk
$16K
Pengurus Program
$52.7K
Pengurus Projek
$51.5K
Jualan
$153K
Jurutera Jualan
$149K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$63.1K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Delta Electronics ialah Jualan at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $153,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Delta Electronics ialah $50,577.

