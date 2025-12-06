Pampasan Arkitek Penyelesaian in United States di Dell Technologies berkisar dari $138K seyear untuk L5 hingga $205K seyear untuk L9. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $200K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Dell Technologies. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
Solution Architect I
$127K
$121K
$2.5K
$4.1K
Solution Architect II
$178K
$178K
$0
$0
Senior Solution Architect
$177K
$152K
$1.7K
$23.3K
Principal Architect
$253K
$192K
$3.8K
$57.5K
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.3%
THN 3
Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
