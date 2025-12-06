Direktori Syarikat
Dell Technologies
Pampasan Arkitek Penyelesaian in United States di Dell Technologies berkisar dari $138K seyear untuk L5 hingga $205K seyear untuk L9. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $200K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Dell Technologies. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
Solution Architect I
L5
$127K
$121K
$2.5K
$4.1K
Solution Architect II
L6
$178K
$178K
$0
$0
Senior Solution Architect
L7
$177K
$152K
$1.7K
$23.3K
Principal Architect
L8
$253K
$192K
$3.8K
$57.5K
Jadual Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)



Jawatan Termasuk

Arkitek Data

Arkitek Awan

Arkitek Keselamatan Awan

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Arkitek Penyelesaian di Dell Technologies in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $315,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Dell Technologies untuk peranan Arkitek Penyelesaian in United States ialah $205,000.

