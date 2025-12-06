Direktori Syarikat
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Pengurus Produk Gaji

Pampasan Pengurus Produk in United States di Dell Technologies berkisar dari $117K seyear untuk I7 hingga $645K seyear untuk E1. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $230K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Dell Technologies. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
I7
Advisor
$117K
$111K
$522
$5.6K
I8
Senior Advisor
$176K
$163K
$1.4K
$11.7K
I9
Consultant
$244K
$198K
$16.4K
$29.8K
I10
Senior Consultant
$317K
$226K
$35.9K
$55.3K
Gaji Latihan Industri

Jadual Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Produk di Dell Technologies in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $645,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Dell Technologies untuk peranan Pengurus Produk in United States ialah $230,000.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Dell Technologies

