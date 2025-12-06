Pampasan Pemasaran in United States di Dell Technologies berkisar dari $103K seyear untuk L5 hingga $198K seyear untuk L9. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $220K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Dell Technologies. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L5
$103K
$91.7K
$2.3K
$9.3K
L6
$136K
$128K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$143K
$126K
$6.4K
$10.9K
L8
$149K
$137K
$579
$11.6K
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.3%
THN 3
Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
