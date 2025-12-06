Direktori Syarikat
Dell Technologies
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Perunding Pengurusan

  • Semua Gaji Perunding Pengurusan

Dell Technologies Perunding Pengurusan Gaji

Pampasan Perunding Pengurusan in Ireland di Dell Technologies berjumlah €118K seyear untuk L9. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Dell Technologies. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025

Purata Jumlah Pampasan

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 3 Lebih Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap

Jadual Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)



Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Perunding Pengurusan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Perunding Pengurusan di Dell Technologies in Ireland berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan €123,567. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Dell Technologies untuk peranan Perunding Pengurusan in Ireland ialah €88,715.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Dell Technologies

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.