Pampasan Undang-undang in United States di Dell Technologies berjumlah $170K seyear untuk L8. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $103K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Dell Technologies. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$170K
$152K
$0
$18.8K
Lihat 3 Lebih Tahap
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Jadual Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Undang-undang di Dell Technologies in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $238,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Dell Technologies untuk peranan Undang-undang in United States ialah $102,600.

Sumber Lain

